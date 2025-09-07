Who has scored the most runs against a single opponent in Asia Cup history?

The Asia Cup has remained a fan-favourite tournament in cricket history, producing some of the biggest rivalries on the field.

As the 17th edition of the tournament is set to commence in two days, fans are expecting a reignition of old cricket rivalries and epic face-offs between modern-day greats of respective teams.

Set to be held in the T20I format from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates, the Asia Cup 2025 features eight teams.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Several players have shot to global fame for their heroics in the continental tournaments throughout the years.

One such player is Sri Lanka’s former captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who holds the record for the most runs scored against an opponent in the Asia Cup history.

The former left-handed batter scored a whopping 562 runs against India in just 11 innings – the highest by any player against a single opponent in the tournament’s history.

Sanath Jayasuriya also has the second spot in the list, with 496 runs scored against Bangladesh in just six innings.

Read more: Kamran Akmal urges Babar, Rizwan’s inclusion in squad for Asia Cup

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar occupies the third spot, having amassed 486 runs against Sri Lanka in 11 innings.

Players with most run scored against a single opponent in Asia Cup:

562 – Sanath Jayasuriya vs India (11 innings)

496 – Sanath Jayasuriya vs Bangladesh (6 innings)

486 – Sachin Tendulkar vs Sri Lanka (11 innings)

474 – Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan (12 innings)

466 – Virat Kohli vs Pakistan (8 innings)