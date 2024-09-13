Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pak vs India match time, where to watch

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament final pool match tomorrow (Saturday) in Moji, China.

The two teams will face off in their final pool match tomorrow, with both sides having already secured their spots in the semi-finals.

India, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, comes into the match unbeaten with four wins, including a 3-1 victory over South Korea.

Pakistan, led by Ammad Butt, has also made it to the last four after defeating China 5-1. The two sides will meet in the final pool game before potentially facing each other again in the final on September 17.

In their previous encounter last year in Chennai, India triumphed over Pakistan 3-1 before going on to claim their fourth title in the Asian Champions Trophy. Pakistan, however, has shown significant improvement, surging into the semi-finals with a resounding 5-1 victory over China.

The match will be streamed live on ASports, PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan, and on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels in India.

The highly anticipated game will take place on Friday, September 14 at 12:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and 1:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).