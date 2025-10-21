Asif Afridi hurts South Africa late on day two

Late strikes by debutant Asif Afridi helped Pakistan bounce back in the second Test against South Africa on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

He removed set batter Tony de Zorzi, who scored 55, for his maiden Test wicket, while he followed it up by removing Dewald Brevis, who went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

At stumps, South Africa were 185-4 with Tristan Stubbs unbeaten 68 and Kyle Verreynne (10) at the crease in reply to Pakistan’s 333.

Zorzi and Stubbs were the standout performers for South Africa with the bat as they scored half-centuries to keep the visitors in command of the second Test.

They made a 113-run stand for the third wicket before Afridi spoiled their party.

Earlier, South Africa battled to 86-2 at tea on day two of the second Test in Rawalpindi after spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets to dismiss Pakistan for 333 on Tuesday.

Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi were on 23 and 13 respectively at the break, with South Africa trailing the hosts by 247 runs on a day when Maharaj stole the limelight.

The left-armer, who missed the first Test defeat with injury, exploited the dry Rawalpindi pitch to maximum effect with figures of 7-102, his 12th five-wicket Test haul.

In South Africa’s reply fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early to remove Ryan Rickelton caught behind for 14.

Visiting skipper Aiden Markram tried to take the attack to the home spinners, clouting debutant Asif Afridi for a six before holing out off Sajid Khan at long-on for 32.

Earlier, Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and reached 316 untroubled when the Maharaj show began.

Having taken two wickets on the opening day, he broke through the defence of Salman Agha, trapping him leg-before for 45 to give the World Test champions hope of wrapping up the innings quickly.

Agha hit five fours and added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel looked steady and reached his 10th half-century with a couple off Maharaj.

But the spinner had him caught in the slips for 66 and it triggered a collapse.

Maharaj bowled Shaheen for nought, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Maharaj wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Sajid (five) and Afridi (four) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 17 runs.

Pakistan are attempting to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test, in Lahore, by 93 runs. With input from AFP