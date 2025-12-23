President Zardari pays respects at Hazrat Ali shrine in Najaf

President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on a four-day official visit to Iraq, paid respects at the holy shrine of Hazrat Ali, (RA), in Najaf city. He offered fateha at the shrine.

Asif Ali Zardari visited Kufa as well and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Kufa. He also paid respects at the house attributed to Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa.

He met with the administrators and scholars in Najaf and Kufa. The Governor of Najaf and other higher authorities were also present in these meetings.

The president prayed for peace, unity and harmony of Muslim Ummah at Najaf and Kufa.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari visited different shrines in Baghdad and offered fateha.

Among the shrines he visited were those of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, Imam Musa Kazim and Imam Muhammad al-Taqi al-Jawad.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the peace, unity and security of the Muslim Ummah. The president described the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt as an eternal source of knowledge, patience, wisdom and moral strength.

President Asif Ali Zardari also visited the shrine of Imam Abu Hanifa.