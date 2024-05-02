Omar Hamid reappoints as ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: Asif Hussain on Thursday tendered his resignation as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary position citing health concerns, sources told ARY News.

Sources close to the development revealed that Asif Hussain has resigned as ECP Secretary, adding that the former ECP Secretary, Omar Hamid, reappointed to the same position.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier this year on January 07, Omar Hamid resigned as ECP secretary over health concerns.

Sources stated that Omar Hamid was hospitalized recently in tpast and was under medical assistance at his home.

Omar Hamid has over 30 years of experience in socio-economic analysis both on international and domestic issues. He is specialized in the political economies of developing countries.

Thorough understanding of the Government of Pakistan’s governance issues, policies, and procedures. Senior-level experience in policy formulation, strategy development, and program design and re-engineering of govt departments.

Omar Hamid is well-versed in the dynamics of building a successful interactive relationship between the government and the development partners.