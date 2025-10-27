Asif, Iqbal set to compete at IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s seasoned cueists Muhammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal are set to participate in the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2025, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 3rd.

The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) announced the participation of the national snooker team comprising five players.

Besides Asif and Asjad, the players featuring in the tournament are Shahid Aftab, Muhammad Sajjad, and Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar.

The three-time World Champion Asif directly qualified for the last 48 as the defending Champion.

On the contrary, Asjad Iqbal qualified on the last basis of the 16 knockout round last year, while Muhammad Hasnain Akhtar is directly qualified for the last 48 by virtue of being the Current World U-17 Champion 2025.

Ahead of the tournament, a training camp of the participating players will be organized at Jahanger Khan Sports Complex, Karachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IBSF (@ibsf.media)

The camp will allow players to hone their skills in preparation for the mega event, with the PBSF expressing confidence that they will shine at the Championship.

For context, the Men’s Championship will be played in two stages, with all players, except those directly placed into Stage 2 by the IBSF Technical Committee, having to advance through Stage 1.

According to the rules mentioned on the IBSF official site, two qualifying events will be held, each allowing a maximum of 64 players. The events will be conducted on a knock-out basis, completed over two days each, with matches to be Best of 7 frames.