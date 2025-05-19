Asif Raza Mir breaks silence on Sajal-Ahad divorce

Veteran actor Asif Raza Mir has finally broken his silence on his son Ahad and A-list actor Sajal Aly’s divorce, as he spoke about sharing the screen with his former daughter-in-law in an upcoming project.

In his latest interview with a digital media outlet, senior actor Asif Raza Mir opened up on his son and ex-daughter-in-law, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s divorce, after two years of marriage.

It happened so when the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor confirmed his casting in the hotly-anticipated drama serial ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’, headlined by Aly and superstar Humayun Saeed, and the interviewer went on to ask him regarding apprehensions working with his daughter-in-law, after divorce from his son.

“Not really,” the veteran replied and explained, “Yes, this question was asked during the casting process, but I said, ‘We are going to work as actors. There is no animosity between us’. And as we say, life moves on.”

He also revealed that Aly plays his daughter in ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’ and added, “We have finished the whole show, and it was fun. We are mature people, and this has to be learned and understood by people that the world doesn’t end with a relationship. Life goes on.”

“We are from the same profession. Therefore, we have to cross paths at some point, so why not?” Mir concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who started dating in 2018, confirmed their engagement in the following year. They got married in Abu Dhabi in March 2020. However, the couple parted ways after a brief marriage and were legally divorced in 2022.

As for the long-awaited script, ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’ is penned by ace writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, while eminent film and drama director Nadeem Baig helms the direction. Humayun Saeed also co-produces the project under his banner Six Sigma Plus, with Next Level Entertainment of his wife and sister in law.

