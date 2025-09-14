President Zardari receives warm welcome in Shanghai during China visit

SHANGHAI, CHINA: In the wake of strengthening Pakistan-China relations, President Asif Ali Zardari is on a 10-day official visit to China, during which he arrived in Shanghai on Sunday, September 14, ARY News reported.

Mr. Chen Qun, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee, gave a warm welcome to President Asif Zardari upon his arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Ms. Ma Yinghui, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipality, was also present during the welcome, along with Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai, and senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy.

The President Zardari’s visit to China follows his earlier travels in Chengdu, where he met with Chinese leadership to discuss economic collaboration, regional peace, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

President Asif Zardari’s visit to China also includes meetings in Xinjiang, reflecting the Government’s commitment to deepening Pakistan-China relations across multiple provinces.

This visit highlights the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two nations and reaffirms Pakistan’s support for China’s vision of mutual development and regional stability.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday travelled from Chengdu to Mianyang by a high-speed train, covering the journey in around half an hour.

During the journey, the president was briefed on the train’s operations, service, safety systems and environmental advantages, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, who is travelling with the president throughout his visit, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The president praised China’s achievements in sustainable and resilient transport, including pollution-free electric propulsion and earthquake early warning technologies, describing them as a marvel of railway engineering.