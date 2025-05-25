President Zardari lauds security forces for eradicating Indian-sponsored militants in KP

President of Pakistan Asif Zardari commended Pakistan’s security forces for successfully neutralising nine Indian-sponsored Khwarij militants in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

President Asif Zardari admired their courage and reiterated the commitment of the nation to eliminating terrorism.



Asif Zardari stressed that counter-terrorism operations will remain in progress until the terrorists are eradicated. He also added that the military reaffirmed its determination to destroy the threat of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military executed operations in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Khyber districts. They targeted the locations where militants were hiding, using reliable information to find them.

In Dera Ismail Khan, security forces had intense combat against Indian-sponsored terrorists, eradicating four out of them. Similarly, in the Tank district, two more terrorists were killed. Meanwhile, in Bagh, Khyber district, three additional terrorists were neutralised.

The ISPR have confirmed that the murdered militants had involvement in various terrorist activities and were supposedly related to groups getting foreign backing.

The military is still involved in sanitisation operations to ensure no militants are left in the region. They are completely dedicated to protecting the country and maintaining peace in Pakistan.

Earlier, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

In a joint press conference with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG ISPR stated that “Fitna-al-Hindustan” (Indian proxies) were behind the attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on May 21. The tragic incident, orchestrated under Indian directives, resulted in the martyrdom of innocent schoolchildren.

During the briefing, Lieutenant General Chaudhry presented several pieces of evidence, including an audio recording linking India to terrorist activities in Balochistan.