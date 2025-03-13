President commends security forces for foiling attack in Jandola

President Asif Zardari praised the security forces for their successful operation and foiling the attack in Jandola, where they thwarted the attack by militants. ARY News reported on Thursday.



The operation by armed forces after the attack in Jandola, resulted in the elimination of 10 militants, earning praise from the President Asif Zardari for the bravery and professionalism displayed by the forces.

In his statement, Asif Zardari highlighted the ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces to combat the threat of terrorism and repeated the nation’s resolve to continue operations until the complete eradication of terrorism.

He emphasised that the entire nation stands united with its security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The recent attack in Jandola, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, was a significant security incident. Militants attempted to storm a security check post, but the Pakistan Army successfully repelled the attack.

The swift and effective response by the security forces prevented further escalation and ensured the safety of the post and personnel.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to ensure peace and stability in the region, showcasing the commitment of Pakistan’s leadership and armed and security forces to counter extremist threats effectively.

