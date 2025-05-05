President Zardari, Chinese envoy discuss Indian aggression

President Asif Zardari has expressed concern over the recent irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian Government, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan, describing the relationship as one of ironclad brothers who have always supported each other in challenging times.

He thanked President Asif Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and underlined that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

The president conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese Government for its consistent support to Pakistan.

Following Pahalgam attack, India started blaming Pakistan without evidence. Pakistan has denied the Indian allegations with proofs and also offered cooperation in impartial inquiry of the Pahalgam incident.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council is scheduled to convene on Monday (today) to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

According to the President of the UN Security Council, the growing conflict in South Asia is a matter of grave concern.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security not only in South Asia but beyond.

Pakistan will formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest developments in the region, highlighting India’s provocative military posture, inflammatory statements, and in particular, its unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan deems illegal.