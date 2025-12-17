President Zardari returns Daanish Schools Authority Bill for provincial consultation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has returned the Daanish Schools Authority Bill to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reconsideration, citing the need for further review.

The president has sent the bill back with the observation that prior consultation with provincial governments on the matter of Daanish Schools is essential. He underlined that legislation affecting provinces should not proceed without their input and consensus.

Meanwhile, acting on the Prime Minister’s advice, President Zardari approved the Evidence Law (Amendment) Bill.

He also gave his assent to the King Hamad University of Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences Bill, as well as the National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Bill 2025.

The Daanish Schools Authority Bill, 2025, is a Pakistani federal law proposed to establish and govern a national Daanish Schools system, expanding the successful Punjab model to provide free, quality, residential education for underprivileged children across all provinces and territories.

Key aspects of the bill:

Expansion: Extends the Daanish Schools concept, previously in Punjab, to ICT, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, and Balochistan.

Objectives: Offer free, high-quality, fully-funded residential education, healthcare, and character-building for disadvantaged students, aligning with national goals.

Federal Control: Establishes a central Authority for oversight, curriculum, and management across all locations.

Merit-Based Admissions: Ensures fair and transparent admission for deserving children.

Government Support: Fully funded by the Federal Government, with significant financial allocations approved for expansion.