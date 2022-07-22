Asif Zardari’s political tolerance ended crisis in Punjab: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the political tolerance of former president and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has ended the crisis in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote praised Asif Ali Zardari for playing a ‘historic role’ for the constitution, democracy and public interest. “The political tolerance of Asif Ali Zardari has ended the crises in the province,” he added.

In another tweet, the premier said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. “The role played by Chaudhry Shujaat today is a victory of democracy and constitutional values,” he added.

> ان کا یہ کردار جمہوریت اور آئینی اقدار کی جیت ہے جس پر چوہدری شجاعت حسین، ان کے خاندان، اور ساتھیوں کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتا ہوں۔ سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری نے آئین، جمہوریت اور عوام کے لئے تاریخی کردار ادا کیا ہے۔ سابق صدر زرداری کی سیاسی رواداری نے بحران کا خاتمہ کر دیا۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 22, 2022

The statement came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Comments