Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on rumours regarding President Zardari’s removal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” aimed at undermining the top civilian and military leadership of the country.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Naqvi said the government is fully aware of those behind the disinformation drive targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

“There has been no discussion—nor does any such idea exist—regarding the President being asked to resign or the COAS seeking to assume the presidency,” Naqvi clarified, firmly dispelling rumors circulating on digital platforms.

He highlighted that President Zardari enjoys a “strong and respectful” relationship with the Armed Forces, and reiterated the President’s own remarks: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Naqvi emphasized that the COAS remains committed solely to the strength and stability of Pakistan, asserting that “nothing else” is on his agenda.

Issuing a stern warning to those propagating the narrative, the Interior Minister stated: “Do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”

Earlier, PPP Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Marri also refuted rumors suggesting that President Asif Ali Zardari is planning to resign, calling them “fabricated and baseless.”

In an official statement, Shazia Marri said, “The rumors of President Asif Ali Zardari’s resignation are entirely unfounded and based on falsehoods.”

Shazia Marri further said that President Asif Ali Zardari is poised to become the first civilian president in Pakistan’s history to complete two full terms in office, reinforcing his legacy of political endurance and constitutional continuity.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chand said that President Asif Ali Zardari’s position is secure and that the country’s political system cannot function without their party.

“There is no threat to Asif Ali Zardari’s presidency as the system cannot operate without the PPP. How can they throw us out?,” Nadeem Afzal Chand said during an exclusive interview with ARY News.

