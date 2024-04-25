26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Asim Azhar deletes Instagram posts, unfollows everyone

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Singer Asim Azhar has unfollowed everyone on Instagram while also deleting all of his posts on the social media platform.

The singer also removed his profile picture from his account leaving fans speculating about his sudden move.

In his Instagram story, Asim Azhar wrote, “TO FIND YOURSELF. YOU MUST LOSE YOURSELF.”

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer and Merub Ali got engaged in 2022. Sharing glimpses of the close-knit affair simultaneously on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.