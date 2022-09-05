Asim Azhar, Merub Ali celebrate Pakistan’s win over India; video goes viral

A video of celebrity couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling win against India in Asia Cup 2022 is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Asim Azhar and Merub Ali erupting in joy after batter Iftikhar scored the winning runs in the arch-rivals’ Super 4 stage match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)



His video got millions of likes from Instagram users. The caption read, “PAKISTAN ZINDABAD!!! 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚”

The video got some heartwarming comments. A user wrote, “We are enjoying with you ☺️🔥❤️❤️❤️” while another stated “HAHAHA I WAS WAITING FOR THIS POST😭😭😭”

A third netizen commented, “Asim Bhai maine phely kaha tha ke ap match jitwa kar rho gy (Asim brother, I had already said you definity will take the side to victory)” while a fourth congratulated him for the win.

Babar Azam’s side secured a five-wicket win in a nerve-wracking encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. The side put on 181-7 in their allotted 20 overs thanks to former skipper Virat Kohli’s half-century. He top-scored with 44-ball 60 with four boundaries and a six to his name.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made 28 runs each.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his two-wicket haul. Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Mohammad took a wicket each.

Video: Rohit Sharma angry at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection

Pakistan secured the win in 19.5 overs thanks to 73-run partnership between wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 71 from 51 deliveries after hitting the six fours and two maximums. Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 from 20 balls with six boundaries and two half-a-dozens.

Comments