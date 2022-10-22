Asim Azhar recites Azaan in Australia, video goes viral

Singer Asim Azhar shared a video of him reciting Azaan for Friday prayers in Australia and the clip is going viral on social media.

The viral video on the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram, which got millions of likes, showed him giving the call for prayer in a mesmerizing voice in Melbourne city.

The celebrity, in the caption, wrote that it was his best Friday ever.

“Truly, the best Friday ever for me, Alhamdulillah,” he wrote. “I got the honour of giving Azaan for the Muslim community here in Melbourne, Australia.

“The beautiful part was that people from all sects came together & prayed.”

Moreover, Asim Azhar went on to say that the community prayed that rain does not happen on Sunday so that the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between arch-rivals Pakistan and India does not get affected by it.

Pakistan and India will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia against each other on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They shared their insights regarding the much-anticipated match.

Babar Azam said Green Shirts try to come up with a good performance every time against India.

“Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best,” the right-handed batter said.

