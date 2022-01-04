Asim Azhar schools group for making families uncomfortable

Pakistan’s leading singing star, Asim Azhar schooled a group of boys in his recent concert for making families in the audience uncomfortable.

One of the most beloved singers of Pakistan, Asim Azhar paused his performance on New Year’s eve, to call out a bunch of boys in the concert who was making it uncomfortable for families present in the concert.

A viral video from the event doing rounds on social media exhibits the whole scenario that took place. Asim can be heard saying in the clip, “I have a request, you are here to celebrate the new year, right? Do it happily but don’t ruin it for anyone else, don’t spoil anyone else’s night”.

“There are families here and I can see everything. So, if I see anyone misbehaving around families now, they will be kicked out”, Asim Azhar threatened, “And the boys here, I’m giving you this responsibility, ensure that the families feel safe. Let’s welcome the new year happily and responsibly”.

Such incidents during social events are happening more often than ever in recent times, as earlier, other singers of the country including Aima Baig and Atif Aslam, had to stop their live performances due to similar mishappenings, whereas, a miscreant posed an unpleasant situation for rapping duo ‘Young Stunners’ during their stage act by throwing a bottle towards performers.

‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer addressed the whole situation in length on his Instagram stories, as he shared the viral video and wrote, “Whoever has come to a concert of mine knows that we tolerate anything but families being disturbed or harassed”.

“With that being said, the guy I was addressing here did not say anything to me but he and his friends were drinking openly and making a family very uncomfortable”, the singer disclosed further in the caption.

