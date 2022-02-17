Asim Azhar trends on Twitter!

Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar has been trending on Twitter after he made the special announcement last night.

The super talented musician of Pakistan, Asim Azhar took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday to announce the release date of his first single from the debut album, “KABHI MAI.. KABHI TUM ♥️ first single from my debut album – 28.02.22”, he wrote in the caption while sharing the official poster of the song.

KABHI MAI.. KABHI TUM ♥️ first single from my debut album – 28.02.22 @fahadmustafa26 @s_qamarzaman pic.twitter.com/C2Pzmp1G4b — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 16, 2022

Soon after the announcement was made, fans of the young star made him trend on the social site with numerous tweets of “Asim Azhar debut album”.

Love all of you & your efforts. Thank you for waiting. Its time. 🔥 https://t.co/PJ8lxYcLjF — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 16, 2022

Later in the night, the 26-year-old celeb expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their love in a series of tweets and noted, “Just announced the first single of my debut album and you guys trend,” while quipping ‘to save some love’ for the release day.

Just announced the first single of my debut album and you guys trend. Kuch release ke liye bhi bacha lay na 🤪 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 16, 2022

His first single ‘Kabhi Mai, Kabhi Tum’, which features leading stars of showbiz, Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa will drop on the 28th of this month.

The singer teased the audience with a short 44-second clip of the song from the debut album, back in November last year, and fans couldn’t control their excitement ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Earlier on Wednesday, before breaking the news, Asim shared an Instagram story as well with a countdown box, “I have a belated valentines day gift for you all”, he hyped.

Asim is one of the most loved celebrities from the current generation and has sung many hit songs and soundtracks with the crowd’s recent favorite OST of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Moreover, he has lent vocals for Karachi King’s anthem as well in the ongoing 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Comments