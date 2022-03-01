‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’: Asim Azhar’s drops his first single

Pakistan’s super talented singer Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ from his debut album on Monday night.

The music video of the song ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ was released on the YouTube channel of “One Music Network”, while the young musician expressed his joy on Instagram as well sharing a half a minute clip from the song on his official handle.

“MY FIRST SINGLE FROM MY DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOWWWWWW!!!!!!! 🙏🏽😭♥️♥️♥️”, read the caption on the social app.

The music video, featuring the leading pair Fahad Mustafa and Saba Qamar along with others, begins with “Based on a heart touching story. Inspired by [the] true essence of love which has been adapted in different parts of the world. Here’s our version. P.S. We love K-drama,” before getting into the ‘tale of true love.’

The music video seems to be majorly inspired by 2011 released South Korean movie ‘Always’ following a similar plot.

Before breaking the video to the world, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ singer shared an overjoyed post on the photo and video sharing site. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of the lead pair with himself, he asked, “Tonight is the night!!!! 😍🤩 kitne baje release karain???”(At what time should we release?).

His song has been going strong ever since its release last night, garnering a massive response from fans. The music video has earned over 60,000 views on the video application in less than 24 hours.

Asim first teased his single from the debut album back in November last year.

Earlier this month, the celeb was trending on Twitter as well with “Asim Azhar debut album” after he made an announcement of the release date.

Apart from his musical stint, Asim made his television comeback with mega starrer ISPR production ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, his character Captain Nasr, debuted in the recent episode. He has lent his voice to the incredible OST of the play as well.

