Saudi Arabia confers Kingdom’s highest honour on CDF Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defense Force (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his official visit to the Kingdom, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security developments, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges. The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Under a Royal Decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class — the Kingdom’s highest national honour — was conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The award recognises his distinguished military service and leadership, as well as his pivotal role in strengthening defence cooperation, strategic coordination and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security initiatives.

The Saudi leadership expressed appreciation for Field Marshal Asim Munir’s professionalism and strategic vision, noting his commitment to further deepening the longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries.

Field Marshal Asim Munir conveyed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a symbol of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom.

The conferment of the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class underscores the strength of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and the shared resolve of both nations to further enhance strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace.