CDF General Asim Munir, Libyan commander in-chief discuss bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir arrived in Libya on an official visit, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s public relations wing, General Asim Munir held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces to discuss matters related to bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, issues concerning regional security, defense cooperation, and other mutual interests were also discussed.

Upon his arrival at the military headquarters, General Asim Munir was accorded a guard of honour by the Libyan Armed Forces.

Earlier, Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir asserted that the Pakistan Army remains fully focused on addressing both internal and external challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The remarks were made during his visit to the Gujranwala and Sialkot Garrisons, where he was briefed on the formations’ operational readiness and key initiatives aimed at enhancing combat preparedness.

According to ISPR, the Field Marshal witnessed a field training exercise and advanced simulator training facility, lauding the formation’s high professional standards and overall state of readiness.

While interacting with officers and soldiers, the COAS & CDF lauded their high morale and steadfast commitment to national security while underscoring the importance of rigorous and mission-oriented training.