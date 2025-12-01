'I am announcing that General Asim Munir is the Chief of Defence Forces'
- By Naeem Ashraf Butt -
- Dec 01, 2025
ISLAMABAD (December 1, 2025): Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi on Monday announced that General Asim Munir is the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), debunking all the rumours spread by unscrupulous elements on social media.
In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi stated, “I am announcing that General Asim Munir is the Chief of Defence Forces. I had also mentioned two days ago that General Asim Munir is a Field Marshal.”
Abbasi further hinted at the formality, saying, “The notification might have been issued. It is our will to announce it whenever we want. The respect that God has bestowed upon Pakistan through the Field Marshal is unparalleled; he shot down Indian aircraft while remaining within our limits, which the world is acknowledging.”
Criticism of PTI and Remarks on Army Chief Appointment
Commenting on the PTI, Hanif Abbasi used a local proverb (similar to ‘wishful thinking’), saying, “PTI’s situation is like a cat dreaming of scraps.” He added, “We have seen many prisons but never conspired against the country. Who staged a long march when he [General Asim Munir] was becoming Army Chief, trying to stop him? Wasn’t the Prime Minister threatened? But Asim Munir became the Army Chief.”
On Khawaja Asif, Ishaq Dar, and Fazl-ur-Rehman
The Federal Minister made several other statements regarding his political colleagues:
-
Khawaja Asif and Qamar Bajwa: He commented that Khawaja Asif should not speak about Qamar Bajwa because “he has already benefited from him.” He asserted his unwavering loyalty: “If I am singing the praises of Nawaz Sharif and the Field Marshal, I will continue to say the same later. I do not speak to Khawaja Asif because I do not maintain such a relationship.”
-
Shehbaz Sharif’s Mediation: Abbasi stated that Shehbaz Sharif has many other tasks, so he would not mediate [between himself and Khawaja Asif].
-
Ishaq Dar Connection: “I have a spiritual connection with Ishaq Dar; I call him Peer Sahib (Spiritual Guide). Ishaq Dar never told me to speak against Khawaja Asif.”
-
Fazl-ur-Rehman: Regarding Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said, “Fazl-ur-Rehman is respectable, but he said a wrong thing about Maryam Nawaz. If Fazl-ur-Rehman calls Maryam Nawaz his daughter, one does not speak about a daughter like that.”
Allegations Against Faiz Hameed
Abbasi also claimed that former spymaster Lt. General (Retd) Faiz Hameed was under surveillance.
“When Faiz Hameed was in power, he thought no one was watching him. Faiz Hameed’s recording was taking place, and all those things were caught. When the enemy dreams of the division of an institution, and someone inside does it, they are eventually caught.”