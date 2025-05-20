President, PM felicitates Asim Munir on elevation to filed marshal rank

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of field marshal.

In a statement issued by the President House, President Zardari lauded the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his role in giving a strong response to unprovoked Indian aggression and thwarting the enemy’s malicious intentions.

“The rank of Field Marshal is a recognition of your services in defense of the homeland,” the president said. The president said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan armed forces deserved appreciation for their effective response to Indian attacks.

“Under the leadership of Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces crushed the enemy’s arrogance with an excellent strategic response to Indian aggression,” President Zardari said.

He said that the entire nation acknowledged Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s contributions in protecting national security and sovereignty, and in the fight against terrorism.

Read More: Army Chief Asim Munir elevated to field marshal rank

Congratulating Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on the extension of his term, the president said that due to the successful military strategy of the Air Chief, Pakistan gave a crushing response to the enemy.

Under the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force decisively defeated the Indian Air Force, the president added.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif also extended his heartfelt congratulations Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

During the ‘Battle of Truth’, the Army Chief foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs through his leadership and professional capabilities in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.

He said that Syed Asim Munir had been blessed by Allah Almighty with exceptional qualities and his courage and wisdom played a key role in the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous.

“The Army Chief has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of his invaluable services in the defense of the homeland and for taking decisive steps to restore the balance of power in the region through Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous,” the prime minister remarked.

He said that from the Army Chief to every soldier who bravely responded to enemy aggression on the borders during the Battle of Truth, all rendered courageous services in defense of the nation.