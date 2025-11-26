Field Marshal Asim Munir calls for closer collaboration with Iran

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, asserting the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He was talking to Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, who called on him at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.

In his remarks, Ali Larijani acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.

The Iranian official arrived in Islamabad on Monday night for an official visit.

Earlier, Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors and enhancing cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reaffirmation came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.