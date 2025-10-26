Trump once again praises Field Marshal Asim Munir, calls him ‘a good man’

US President Donald Trump has again lauded Pakistani Field Marshal as a “good man” and described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “great leader.”

He was addressing the ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

President Trump said he had heard reports of a possible conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the Pakistani leadership managed to resolve the situation swiftly and peacefully.

“I am a proponent of peace across the world,” President Trump said during his speech, adding that he has helped halt eight wars so far.

“I stopped wars through trade,” he noted, asserting that the United States prefers trade over conflict.

“I like stopping wars,” President Trump remarked, reiterating his stance that economic cooperation is the key to lasting peace.

Earlier, the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an expanded ceasefire deal watched over by US President Donald Trump, who landed in Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit and to oversee a series of pivotal trade talks on the sidelines.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet signed the agrement at a ceasefire ceremony in front of a sign that read “Delivering Peace”, building on a truce signed three months ago.

“This declaration, if fully implemented, will provide the building blocks for a lasting peace, but more importantly, it will begin the process of mending our ties,” Hun Manet said.

“Our border communities have been divided by conflict, and innocent civilians have suffered immense losses.”