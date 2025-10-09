“May 10 changed everything”: Sajid Tarar says Field Marshal Asim Munir shattered India’s military myth

Sajid Tarar, a prominent Republican strategist and political commentator based in the United States, has praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for what he calls a “game-changing” military maneuver on May 10, claiming it exposed the limitations of India’s defense capabilities and reshaped global perceptions.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News Washington Bureau Chief Jahanzaib Ali, Tarar described the May 10 operation as a strategic masterstroke that not only unmasked India’s exaggerated military narrative but also compelled the U.S. to reassess its long-standing regional alliances.

“For over two decades, Washington believed India could serve as a dependable counterweight to China. But in just 45 minutes, Field Marshal Asim Munir dismantled that illusion,” Tarar said. “This was a wake-up call for U.S. policymakers.”

“Trump now sees India differently”

According to Tarar, the events of May 10 have triggered a shift within conservative circles in Washington, including the Trump camp, which now questions the value of long-term strategic investment in India.

“President Trump himself refers to Asim Munir as ‘Field Marshal’ — a title reflecting his battlefield acumen and strategic foresight,” he revealed.

Pakistan’s strategic rise in the region

Tarar also credited Asim Munir for Pakistan’s rapid military modernization and strengthening diplomatic ties across the region.

“Pakistan has enhanced its defense capabilities significantly. Relations with Iran have improved, security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is deepening, and countries like the UAE are taking serious interest in Pakistan’s emerging tech and defense sectors.”

He highlighted that Pakistan’s growth is no longer confined to natural resources — the country is now positioning itself as a player in advanced technologies, including cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

Satellite evidence and India’s diplomatic isolation

Tarar claimed that satellite footage of the May 10 incident is accessible to key international players, including the United States, which is fully aware of the reality — though remaining silent due to diplomatic sensitivities.

“India’s foreign policy is collapsing. It is becoming increasingly isolated on the global stage,” he said.

On Gaza and Global Peace

Turning to the Middle East, Tarar also praised the Trump administration’s approach to Gaza, calling recent U.S. initiatives “historic steps toward global peace.”