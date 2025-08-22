Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chinese FM discuss regional security

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi met with Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development.

Field Marshal Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with China across various areas including trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines and minerals, and other critical sectors.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister highlighted the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for Pakistan’s socio-economic growth and its crucial role in promoting regional connectivity, while expressing contentment over the consistent advancement of CPEC Phase-II.

He expressed deep appreciation for the leadership, government and the people of China, for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on its core issues and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, as envisioned by the leadership and aspired by the peoples of the two countries.