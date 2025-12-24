Corps Commanders reject terror–crime–politics nexus, draw red line on stability

The 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference was held under the chairmanship of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, presided over the 273rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The Forum offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in recent terrorist incidents, while defending the motherland against foreign-sponsored terrorism.

The COAS & CDF Asim Munir paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and appreciated their resolute conduct in sustained, intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations across the country in recent months. He highlighted that owing to combined efforts of the Government, military and steadfast support of the people of Pakistan, our country is steadily and surely leaping towards stability, greater opportunities and respect.

The Forum undertook a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security environment, with particular emphasis on evolving threats and operational preparedness. The participants reaffirmed that all terrorists under the tutelage of Indian sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, would be dealt with decisively and without exception.

The Forum categorically rejected the nexus between terrorism, crime, and vested political interests. It resolved that no malicious interest, political or otherwise, aimed at undermining national unity, security and stability would be tolerated, nor would anyone be allowed to create divisions between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.

The Forum appreciated Balochistan Special Development Initiatives, directed towards local empowerment and social engagements to address challenges of terrorism related to governance. The participants noted the need for similar public-centric initiatives elsewhere also in line with National Action Plan to ensure enduring peace and stability.

The Forum underscored Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestine issue, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS & CDF Asim Munir directed Commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, training, physical fitness, technological innovations and battlefield adaptability. He expressed full confidence in Pakistan Army’s capability to effectively counter complete spectrum of threats, ranging from conventional and sub-conventional to hybrid and asymmetric challenges, while steadfastly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.