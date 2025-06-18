Khawaja Asif terms Field Marshal Asim Munir-Trump meeting ‘milestone’

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday termed the scheduled meeting between Pakistan’s Chief or Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and United States (US) President Donald Trump as a ‘milestone’.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif hailed the luncheon held in honor of Field Marshal Asim Munir by the US president as a significant milestone.

He said that an ‘unprecedented’ warmth in Pakistan-US relations, will yield positive impacts both in the region and beyond it.

Khawja Asif disclosed that a meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and President Trump was scheduled even before his to the US.

“Pakistan can play a vital and constructive role in the current crisis [Israel-Iran conflict],” the defence minister added.

He said that Syed Asim Munir’s presence in the US could help reduce regional tensions.

First time US president meets foreign army chief

It may be noted here that for the first time in history, a sitting US president is scheduled to meet the army chief of another country. This unprecedented event involves US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House.