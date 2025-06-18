‘Honoured to meet him’: Trump says after meeting Field Marshal Asim Munir

WASHINGTON DC: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and United States (US) President Donald Trump held a two-hour-long meeting at the White House.

The US president hosted Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on luncheon and described the meeting as an ‘honour’ for him.

“I was honoured to meet him today,” Donald Trump said. The US president also expressed gratitude to Syed Asim Munir for his role in averting war with India.

Following a closed-door lunch with Pakistan’s army chief, Donald Trump also revealed that trade negotiations are ongoing with both Pakistan and India.

Iran-Israel conflict

The US president confirmed that the meeting included discussions on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Syed Asim Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on his US trip.

First time US president meets foreign army chief

It may be noted here that for the first time in history, a sitting US president is scheduled to meet the army chief of another country. This unprecedented event involves US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the meeting between Filed Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Donald Trump as a ‘milestone’.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif hailed the luncheon held in honor of Field Marshal Asim Munir by the US president as a significant milestone.

He said that an ‘unprecedented’ warmth in Pakistan-US relations, will yield positive impacts both in the region and beyond it.

Khawja Asif disclosed that a meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and President Trump was scheduled even before his to the US.

“Pakistan can play a vital and constructive role in the current crisis [Israel-Iran conflict],” the defence minister added.

Earlier in the day, former foreign minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also termed the meeting a ‘positive step’ in Pakistan-US relations.

“Especially given the president’s role in mediating a ceasefire. Following Pakistan’s decisive victory in the recent five-day war, India has regrettably resisted all efforts toward a permanent peace, including US-led diplomacy. Pakistan neither seeks conflict nor are we desperate for dialogue. But we do recognize that peace is in both nations’ interests,” Bilawal said in his post on X.

“There is no military solution to our disputes. India’s weaponization of water, repression in Kashmir, and politicization of terrorism are unsustainable positions. The path forward lies in honest diplomacy – not denial,” Bilawal added.