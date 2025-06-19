Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms support for differently-abled persons

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with Saima Saleem, a member of Pakistan’s delegation to the United Nations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS held a warm and inspiring meeting with Saima Saleem, who despite being visually impaired, has made a remarkable mark in international diplomacy through her resolve and dedication.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir lauded her exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and outstanding contributions to promoting Pakistan’s interests at the UN.

The COAS expressed admiration for Ms. Saima Saleem’s resilience and determination, which serve as a shining example for the nation, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

He reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities, enabling them to contribute to national development.

Saima Saleem briefed the COAS on her work at the UN, highlighting key issues and challenges facing Pakistan. The COAS appreciated her efforts in promoting Pakistan’s stance on regional and global issues including threat of state sponsored terrorism by India which is root cause of destabilisation in the region.

The meeting is a testament to the recognition of unmatched potential of Pakistanis exceptional talent and dedication, regardless of physical ability.

Saima Saleem also shared her literary work with the COAS.