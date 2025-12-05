Field Marshal Asim Munir notified as Pakistan's first chief of defence forces

ISLAMABAD: Following approval from President Asif Ali Zardari, the defence ministry Friday issued the notification for the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the chief of defence forces.

The ministry of defence released the notification under Article 243 of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 8A of the Pakistan Army Act.

According to the notification, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has been appointed chief of defence forces for a tenure of five years.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as the Army Chief and chief of defence forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the chief of the army staff and chief of defence forces and forwarded the summary to the president.

As per the approved summary, Field Marshal will serve as both the COAS and the chief of defence forces. His appointment will be for a period of five years. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces.

Additionally, a two-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, has also been approved. This extension will take effect upon the completion of his current five-year term in March 2026.