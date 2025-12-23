'Highly respected': Donald Trump again praises Field Marshal Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump once again praised Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir while reiterating that he helped prevent India-Pakistan war in May.

Donald Trump made these remarks during an event in Florida alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Navy John Phelan.

He went on to say that “highly respected general […] he is a field marshal” and also the prime minister of Pakistan credited him with saving 10 million lives by stopping the war.

The US president further claimed that during the Pakistan-India conflict, eight aircraft were destroyed.

Donald Trump has been praising Pakistani civil and military leadership after the May clashes with India.

In October, 2025, Donald Trump alsolauded Pakistani Field Marshal as a “good man” and described Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a “great leader.”

He was addressing the ASEAN Summit 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

President Trump said he had heard reports of a possible conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the Pakistani leadership managed to resolve the situation swiftly and peacefully.

“I am a proponent of peace across the world,” President Trump said during his speech, adding that he has helped halt eight wars so far.

“I stopped wars through trade,” he noted, asserting that the United States prefers trade over conflict.

“I like stopping wars,” President Trump remarked, reiterating his stance that economic cooperation is the key to lasting peace.