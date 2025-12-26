Pakistan 'voices concern' over threats against CDF Asim Munir from UK soil

Expressing serious concern over threats issued to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Asim Munir from UK soil, the Pakistan government has demanded action against the people involved in the act, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, strong reservations have been conveyed regarding social media activities linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the United Kingdom, after a video allegedly showed protesters openly issuing death threats against Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan has called for the identification of those involved and for legal action to be taken, citing the misuse of UK soil for incitement and violence.

Sources said an extremely provocative video was posted on 23 December 2025 from PTI UK’s official X account, in which demonstrators were seen openly threatening the killing of a Field Marshal. During the footage, a woman was heard making inflammatory remarks, suggesting the use of a car bomb.

The video was subsequently amplified by PTI-linked social media accounts and shared further from official platforms. Such threatening rhetoric constitutes a clear violation of international norms and is considered a serious offence under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2006.

Under international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373 obliges all states to prevent terrorism, incitement to violence, and any form of support for such acts.