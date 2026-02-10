PATS 2026: Field Marshal Munir praises participants’ combat, professional skills

RAWALPINDI: The 9th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition successfully concluded at Kharian, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Team Spirit Competition is a 60-hour long patrolling exercise, designed to enhance professional military skills through the exchange of innovative ideas, tactical experiences and best practices among participating teams.

This year the competition featured wide ranging participation from nineteen countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Myanmar and Thailand attended the exercise as observers. Sixteen domestic teams from the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy, along with observers from the Pakistan Air Force also participated in the event.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir commended all participating teams for their exceptional professionalism, physical and mental endurance, operational competence and high morale displayed during the exercise.

He emphasized the importance of such multinational engagements in enhancing collective preparedness and adapting to the evolving character of modern warfare.

Reaffirming the core values of the Pakistan Army, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir underscored the enduring soldiery attributes of “character, courage and competence”, which have been consistently demonstrated by Pakistani soldiers, particularly in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir presented awards to the outstanding participants of the competition.

The Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Asim Munir also witnessed miscellaneous training activities at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi including a visit to newly established Tactical Simulator.

He lauded the efforts of troops and technical team and emphasized the importance of simulator-based training to complement traditional training methods.