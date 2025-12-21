CDF Asim Munir says Afghanistan must choose between Fitna al-Khawarij and Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that Afghanistan must choose between Fitna al-Khawarij and Pakistan.

Addressing the National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, Field Marshal Asim Munir stated that Afghanistan would have to make a clear choice between Fitna al-Khawarij and Pakistan, adding that 70 per cent of the formations of Fitna al-Khawarij operating against Pakistan originate from Afghan territory.

He said that, with the backing of the Afghan Taliban, terrorism is being carried out targeting innocent Pakistani civilians, including children.

He stressed that in any Islamic state, no authority other than the state itself has the right to issue orders or religious edicts for jihad.

The defence chief further said that Allah had bestowed upon Pakistan the honour of being the guardians of the Holy Sanctuaries, and that there is a deep resemblance between the State of Madinah and the State of Pakistan.

General Asim Munir noted that both states were founded on the principle of Kalima Tayyaba during the blessed month of Ramadan, which, he said, explains the special responsibility entrusted to them within the Muslim Ummah.

Field Marshal Asim Munir also said that the help of Allah was witnessed and felt during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.

He added that nations which abandon the intellectual and ideological legacy of their forefathers, and the power of the pen, fall into decline. He reiterated that no entity other than the state can declare or authorise jihad.