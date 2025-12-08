CDF Asim Munir: 'Taliban Must Choose Between Khawarij Fitna and Pakistan'
- By Laiq Ur Rehman -
- Dec 08, 2025
Islamabad: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, General Asim Munir, has issued a forceful message to the Afghan Taliban regime, stating they have “no option but to choose between the Fitna al-Khawarij or Pakistan.”
The statement, released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, quotes the General while addressing officers of all three armed forces.
Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace but warned against testing its resolve. “I reiterate that Pakistan is a peace-loving country. However, no one will be allowed to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or test our determination,” he asserted.
A Warning to India
Addressing Pakistan’s eastern neighbor, the Field Marshal issued a clear warning: “India should not remain under any delusion or misconception. Next time, Pakistan’s response will be even faster and more severe.”
He further declared, “Everyone should know that the idea of Pakistan is invincible, and it is safeguarded by dedicated heroes full of faith and the firm resolve of a united nation.”
Defence Forces Headquarters Established for Unified Command
General Munir also commented on the establishment of the new Defence Forces Headquarters, calling the fundamental change a historical necessity in light of evolving threats.
-
Necessity: “In view of the increasing and changing threats, it is necessary that we further improve multi-domain operations under a unified system of the three forces.”
-
Coordination: “The establishment of the Defence Forces Headquarters is a necessary step towards this change.”
-
Autonomy: He clarified that while the headquarters will coordinate and harmonize the services’ operations, “Each Service will maintain its individuality for its operational preparations.”
-
Unity of Command: “Along with the unity of the high command, all three forces will maintain their internal autonomy and organizational structure.”