Asir launches Kingdom’s first pilot drone program for municipal services

ABHA: The Asir region has launched a digital transformation initiative, marking Saudi Arabia’s first pilot program for drone operations in municipal work.

Asir Mayor Abdullah Al Jali said Tuesday that the program, implemented by the Asir Emirate in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and relevant authorities, began trial operations last February in Abha and Khamis Mushait as an initial phase.

“We are pleased today to announce the success of the latest qualitative digital transformation program in the Asir Emirate, which is the pilot program for drone operations, the first of its kind in the Kingdom,” Al Jali said.

He explained that the drones operate using artificial intelligence without human intervention, allowing them to monitor projects, detect construction and excavation violations, identify waste dumping and encroachments, and flag emergency situations.

The technology also conducts topographic surveys with high speed and accuracy.

Al Jali said the use of drones is expected to significantly enhance municipal performance by accelerating services and transactions, including issuing licenses and approving plans, while strengthening regulatory oversight.

“Through this technology, we can elevate the level of regulatory operations, address visual distortions, improve the quality of project execution, enhance transparency, and reduce errors,” he said.

He added that authorities are continuing to expand the scope of the program, with plans to trial additional applications such as responding to residents’ reports and tracking maintenance and cleanliness work, as part of broader efforts to modernize municipal services across the region.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Asir Region (or Aseer Province) is a mountainous area in southwestern Saudi Arabia, bordering Yemen, known for its cooler climate, lush green landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, offering a stark contrast to typical desert scenes.

Its capital is Abha, a popular summer retreat featuring attractions like Aseer National Park, traditional villages like Rijal Almaa, and cultural sites, making it a hub for nature, history, and adventure tourism in the Kingdom.