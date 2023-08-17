Askari Tower case: Yasmin Rashid, Cheema’s remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

Yasmin Rashid and Cheema were presented before the ATC judge Aijaz Ahmed Battar after their judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to file a challan of the case.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer (IO) sought more time for the submission of the challan stating that the proceedings are in the final stage.

Last month, the former Punjab health minister and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema were sent to jail in a case related to May 9 riots.

The Lahore police had registered a case against the PTI leaders for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the protests, the public and military properties, including Lahore Corps Commander’s residence and memorials and Askari Tower was also attacked.