Asma Abbas’ skin procedure goes wrong; suffers severe allergic reaction

Veteran TV actor Asma Abbas revealed she is suffering a severe allergic reaction to a skin cauterisation procedure, which she underwent for freckle removal.

In the latest video on her YouTube channel, senior actor Asma Abbas, mother of Zara Noor Abbas and elder sister of Bushra Ansari, shared an update on her skin condition, after an allergic reaction to a recent session of skin cauterisation procedure, for removing freckles from her face.

“I had been dealing with dark spots on my face for a while, and it’s something that runs in my family,” Abbas began to explain, adding that, unlike her other family members, the spots appeared on her face, and given the nature of her job, prompted her to consult a doctor.

The veteran shared that she was suggested skin cauterisation by her doctor. However, unaware of the possible reaction, she applied a random mask on her face the night before the scheduled treatment session.

“After the treatment, I suddenly developed a severe allergy, where a large part of my face turned red,” the ‘Baby Baji ki Bahuwein’ actor shared.

While she remains hopeful to recover soon, Abbas requested her fans to remember her in prayers.

Notably, skin cauterisation is a medical procedure that uses heat, chemicals or electricity to burn and destroy skin tissues, in order to prevent infection, remove unwanted tissues like tags, warts or tumours, and also to stop bleeding.