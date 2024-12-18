Asma murder case: Post mortem report reveals startling details

KARACHI: In a startling revelation, the post-mortem report of Asma, a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband in Karachi’s Super Highway area, has revealed that there were no signs of torture or poisoning, ARY News reported.

According to police, the post-mortem report has dismissed any foul play, and the cause of death remains unclear.

Asma’s family had alleged that her husband had tortured and killed her, but the police claim that there is no evidence to support the family claim. The police have also stated that Asma’s husband has been cooperating with the investigation and has denied any involvement in her death.

Asma’s brother has claimed that his sister had called him on the day of her death, stating that her husband was torturing her. He also alleged that the police have been slow to act in the case and have been trying to cover up the incident.

The police have denied these allegations, stating that they have been investigating the case and have been in touch with Asma’s family. They have also stated that the post-mortem report has been shared with the family, but they have refused to accept it.

