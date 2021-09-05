Asma Rani murder case: Family pardons killer

The parents of medical university student, Asma Rani, who was shot dead by a man in Kohat after she turned down his marriage proposal, have pardoned her killer — Mujahidullah Afridi — after the culprit was sentenced to death by a court in June, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, an agreement was reached between the slain woman’s father and the family of the killer in a peace jirga organized in the Serai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat District.

Asma Rani’s father said that he decided to forgive the killer “for the sake of Allah”.

Several traditional jirgas had taken place in the past in Kohat and Lakki Marwat to settle the case out-of-court.

On June 25, a district and sessions court had handed death sentence to main accused Mujahidullah Afridi in the Asma Rani murder case. The court acquitted two accused Siddiqullah and Shahzeb for want of evidence.

Asma Rani, a third year student at Ayub Medical College, was shot dead in January 2018 at her hometown in Kohat after she allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of accused Afridi.

Soon after the murder, he had fled to Dubai following which his name was placed in Interpol’s most wanted people’s list. He was arrested in Dubai and brought back to the country in March, 2018.