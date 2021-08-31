Asma Rani’s murderer to be pardoned

KOHAT: An out-of-court settlement is expected in the murder case of medical student Asma Rani, who was shot dead by a man in Kohat after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Several traditional jirgas have taken place in Kohat and Lakki Marwat to settle the case out-of-court.

The parties to the case are going to reach the settlement through blood money (diyat). No official announcement has been made about the possible agreement.

However, Marwat Qaumi Jirga has denied any role in the murder case settlement.

On June 25, a district and sessions court had handed death sentence to main accused Mujahidullah Afridi in the Asma Rani murder case. The court acquitted two accused Siddiqullah and Shahzeb for want of evidence.

Asma Rani, a third year student at Ayub Medical College, was shot dead in January 2018 at her hometown in Kohat after she allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of accused Afridi.

Soon after the murder, he had fled to Dubai following which his name was placed in Interpol’s most wanted people’s list. He was arrested in Dubai and brought back to the country in March, 2018.