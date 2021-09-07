Assailants injure bride, groom in love marriage despite court protection

SUKKUR: At least three people including the bride and the groom were injured during a wedding ceremony of a couple marrying out of love after the assailants stormed and opened fire on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The couple reached out to the Sindh High Court earlier and sought their protection against the hostility in advance and the province’s top court assured them of its protection.

Despite, however, the measures ordered by the court for the couple’s safety, the assailants barged in and shot at them which resulted in at least three ending up severely injured.

The assailants fled the scene after the firing, however, the role of the police has yet to emerge. Little has been learned on the whereabouts of the suspects as well.

1 dead as Rawalpindi private housing societies’ guards exchange fire

At least one youth reportedly died on Tuesday as the security guards of two private housing societies exchange heavy fire.

No reason has been established as to why the heavy gunfire started. However, the rescue sources confirmed the casualty of one youth in the Chauntra area of twin cities.

The heavy gunfire has restricted people inside their residences, as no developments on the part of the law enforcement agencies have been reported so far.