Assassin’s Creed Mirage delivers a polished experience on all current-gen consoles

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the Ubisoft Bordeaux game – Assassin’s Creed – celebrates its anniversary with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The overall scale of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is certainly controlled down, expect a shorter, tighter adventure.

Just like the other Assassin’s Creed game series, Mirage also focuses on a single main character, named Basim – a new entry to the Assassin’s Creed family, who unleashes his parkour skills on a beautiful realization of ninth-century Baghdad.

The Ubisoft Anvil Engine put life into both the Arid city outskirts and bustling Damascus gates, but to what degree has this technology evolved from AV Valhalla?

Despite its connection to Valhalla’s technology, Mirage is a small project overall, a glance at the series X install size speaks a lot: Mirage requires a 33 GB (Gigabytes) installation, whereas Valhalla currently demands 110 GB.

The newly launched game has two modes for PS5 to Series X and S, similar to Valhalla: 60 frames per second frame-rate mode and a higher-resolution quality mode at 30fps.

The PS5, Series X, and S have similar quality modes. While targeting 30fps, the main difference is in the resolution, the gamers playing on PS5 and Series X will get a dynamic 4K resolution, however, sometimes it drops to 1944p. Meanwhile, on Series S, you still get an impressive dynamic 1620o, with the lowest point being 1512p.