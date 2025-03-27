web analytics
25.1 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Assassin’s Creed Shadows makers hit back at Musk over ‘terrible’ comment

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The makers of Assassin’s Creed Shadows fired back at Tesla owner Elon Musk over his criticism of the game.

The US billionaire has been trolled for months over his claims of having high gaming skills.

Several alleged that Elon Musk had been paying other people to play online games for him and then bragging publicly about his skills.

Amid the controversy, the Tesla owner drew the ire of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ makers for calling the game ‘terrible.’

The social media exchange was sparked by former Blizzard developer Mark Kern, who criticised Ubisoft for collaborating with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker to promote its latest title.

Read more: Unlock the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows – A step by step guide

Responding to his X post, Musk called Piker a ‘sell out’

“Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money,” the Tesla owner wrote.

While Piker did not respond to the comments, the game’s social media team hit back at Elon Musk over his remarks.

Assassin's Creed hits back at Elon Musk on X

“Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?” the Ubisoft social media team wrote, in an apparent jibe at his admission about paying others to boost his ‘Path Of Exile 2’ account.

It is worth noting here that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is Ubisoft’s first major game since the dismal reception of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year.

On the first day of its release on March 20, the game received an 80 percent positive rating on Steam, according to a gaming website.

Considered a make-or-break for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ranked first on Steam’s top selling games globally during its first three days.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.