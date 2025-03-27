Assassin’s Creed Shadows makers hit back at Musk over ‘terrible’ comment

The makers of Assassin’s Creed Shadows fired back at Tesla owner Elon Musk over his criticism of the game.

The US billionaire has been trolled for months over his claims of having high gaming skills.

Several alleged that Elon Musk had been paying other people to play online games for him and then bragging publicly about his skills.

Amid the controversy, the Tesla owner drew the ire of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ makers for calling the game ‘terrible.’

The social media exchange was sparked by former Blizzard developer Mark Kern, who criticised Ubisoft for collaborating with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker to promote its latest title.

Read more: Unlock the Test Your Might trophy in Assassin’s Creed Shadows – A step by step guide

Responding to his X post, Musk called Piker a ‘sell out’

“Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money,” the Tesla owner wrote.

While Piker did not respond to the comments, the game’s social media team hit back at Elon Musk over his remarks.

“Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?” the Ubisoft social media team wrote, in an apparent jibe at his admission about paying others to boost his ‘Path Of Exile 2’ account.

It is worth noting here that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is Ubisoft’s first major game since the dismal reception of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year.

On the first day of its release on March 20, the game received an 80 percent positive rating on Steam, according to a gaming website.

Considered a make-or-break for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ranked first on Steam’s top selling games globally during its first three days.