Assassin’s Creed Shadows unlocks New Game+ mode with new update

Ubisoft released the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 on Tuesday, finally introducing the New Game+ mode.

Along with additional content, the update along brings numerous bug fixes, including corrected Naoe’s Kata dialogue in Wakasa, and the addition of a ‘Mark all as Read’ option for the Codex menu, among others.

However, the highlight of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 is the New Game+ mode.

The latest mode allows gamers who have completed the main story to begin the game from the beginning.

Players will be able to retain all collected gear, allies, hideout progress, and skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows New Game+ mode.

Read more: Ubisoft rolls out much-anticipated title update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Upon completion of the mode, players will be able to add new weapons and armor, including a gold-plated Legendary Long Katana and a Legendary Katana with unique perk engravings.

How to access New Game+ mode:

Players need to go to the Memory Menu in the Animus after the completion of the main story

Choose New Game+ mode to revisit the game

Players will be able to run the NG+ mode up to eight times

It is to be noted here that the enemies will become stronger with each run in the New Game+ mode.

Players will face more demanding challenges and tests of their Shinobi and Samurai skills.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has increased the game’s level cap and Knowledge Ranks in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7.

Stronger foes with improved tactics have been introduced after the developer increased the level cap from 60 to 80.

Players are now able to upgrade the Forge to level four to improve their weapons and gear as they progress in the game.

Knowledge rank extends to 10 to unlock new skills in the game.