Assassin's Creed Shadows hits shelves after two delays

Ubisoft’s hotly-anticipated title Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally hit the shelves on Thursday after facing a couple of delays.

The latest release is Ubisoft’s first major game since the dismal reception of Star Wars Outlaws in August last year.

On the first day of its release, the game received an 80 percent positive rating on Steam, according to a gaming website.

Considered a make-or-break for Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ranked first on Steam’s top currently selling games globally on Thursday.

The action-adventure game received a user rating of 4.79 stars out of five based on 1,834 ratings on Sony’s PlayStation Store.

The PC version of the Ubisoft title scored 78 points on the Metacritic 100-point scale after 45 critic reviews.

On the other hand, negative reviews pointed out errors and crashes at launch while several gamers said the story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows did not have “a good foundation”.

Read more: Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Complete guide to ‘Twisted Tree’ locations & rewards

The most surprising criticism was the view that the game was in the shadow of Ghost of Tsushima which takes place in a similar setting.

It is worth noting here that the game was initially scheduled for a release on November 15, 2024, however, Ubisoft delayed it to February 14 this year.

The game faced another delay when the developer announced setting the release date for March 20.

The plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters. The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

