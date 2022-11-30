Nawab Wassan, others’: bail extended in assets case

SUKKUR: An accountability court (AC) on Wednesday has extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawab Wassan and others in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating the PPP leader and others in the assets beyond means case.

All the accused have already got pre-arrest bail from the accountability court.

After hearing the arguments the AC extended Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawab Wassan and others bail till December 20.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) closed assets beyond known sources of income inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan.

The PPP leader was accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns Benami properties too.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed in filing references against the PPP stalwart despite the passage of two years.

